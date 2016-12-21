Deutsche Lufthansa Names Wilken Bormann CEO, Lufthansa Hub München

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) announced that Wilken Bormann will take over as CEO Lufthansa Hub München in the first quarter of 2017. In this role, Bormann will be responsible for the commercial management and ongoing development of the second-largest hub of the Lufthansa Group, as well as for operations.





Wilken Bormann succeeds Thomas Winkelmann, who will be joining Air Berlin on 1 February 2017 as CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board. In his current position of Vice President and CFO of the Lufthansa airline, Wilken Bormann is responsible for the airline's finances, controlling and purchasing.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

