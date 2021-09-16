Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen - Increasing trade volume on favourable pricing

Group transaction volumes rose c 44% y o y in H121 to €86.3m, with almost all Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen (DGA) group companies contributing to the improvement. This expansion results mainly from favourable pricing developments and size of properties sold, as the average price per asset increased by c 47% y-o-y. Due to its regressive commission scale, group revenues increased by 31% to €7.6m, which boosted pre-tax profit by 80% y-o-y to €2.3m on a consolidated basis, with fully owned subsidiaries contributing c €1.6m to the group’s pre-tax result. With €40.7m already submitted for Q321 auctions, DGA has increased its annual transaction volume target to €135m (from €112.7m).