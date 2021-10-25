Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Börse - Strong base for organic and M&A growth
25.10.21 07:44
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Börse (DB1) is a leading European capital markets infrastructure provider with activities across pre-trading, trading and clearing, and post-trade segments. Its diversity provides resilience to fluctuations in market activity and encompasses a range of faster growing areas that can fuel the secular growth element of its strategy. M&A is seen as an important potential source of additional capability and growth.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|145,00 €
|145,80 €
|-0,80 €
|-0,55%
|25.10./13:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005810055
|581005
|152,65 €
|124,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|145,00 €
|-0,62%
|13:04
|Frankfurt
|146,95 €
|+1,38%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|145,70 €
|+0,52%
|08:44
|Berlin
|145,40 €
|-0,34%
|12:40
|Düsseldorf
|145,25 €
|-0,38%
|12:00
|Hannover
|145,70 €
|-0,38%
|08:10
|Xetra
|145,00 €
|-0,55%
|13:05
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|170,67 $
|-0,58%
|22.10.21
|Stuttgart
|144,95 €
|-0,62%
|13:05
|München
|145,55 €
|-0,65%
|09:59
= Realtime
