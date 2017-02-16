Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Boerse Q4 Profit Rises; Proposes Higher Dividend




16.02.17 03:28
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.

PK, DBOEF.PK) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter rose to 170.0 million euros from 88.7 million euros last year. Basic earnings per share amounted to 0.91 euros, up from 0.47 euros last year.


Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, said, "..... We will continue to improve operating efficiency in 2017. Moreover, we envisage making progress in our structural growth initiatives and anticipate further improvements in the cyclical environment. Hence, for the current year, we once again project net income growth of between 10 and 15 per cent for Deutsche Börse Group, on a stand-alone basis."


Excluding the non-recurring effects, net income for the fourth-quarter was 180.3 million euros, compared to 146.5 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted for non-recurring effects, basic earnings per share stood at 0.97 euros, compared to 0.78 euros in the previous year.


Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 rose considerably compared to the same quarter of the previous year by 12 per cent to 619.0 million euros from 553.5 million euros last year. The impact of the weaker environment on European cash markets was clearly more than offset by the commodities and interest rate derivatives business in the Eurex segment, the international business in the Clearstream segment, and the index business in the MD+S segment.


The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG proposes to increase the dividend for the financial year 2016 to 2.35 per share euros, compared to 2.25 euros per share paid in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



