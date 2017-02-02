Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":
Deutsche Börse CEO Probed Over Share Purchase Just Before LSE Talks
02.02.17 02:59
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A German prosecutor is investigating Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.
PK, DBOEF.PK) Chief Executive Officer Carsten Kengeter's purchase of company stock just months before the exchange announced talks to acquire London Stock Exchange Group Plc.
Deutsche Boerse said that the company and the Chief Executive Officer fully co-operate with the public prosecutor.
Deutsche Boerse noted that the transaction was part of a compensation program that was approved by the company's supervisory board. Such programme provides for an investment of the Executive Board Members in shares of Deutsche Boerse.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,20 €
|82,31 €
|0,89 €
|+1,08%
|01.02./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005810055
|581005
|83,63 €
|66,11 €
Werte im Artikel
83,20
+1,08%
37,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|83,29 €
|+0,58%
|01.02.17
|München
|82,74 €
|+1,21%
|01.02.17
|Xetra
|83,20 €
|+1,08%
|01.02.17
|Hamburg
|82,51 €
|+0,88%
|01.02.17
|Hannover
|82,51 €
|+0,88%
|01.02.17
|Berlin
|83,26 €
|+0,75%
|01.02.17
|Frankfurt
|83,053 €
|+0,56%
|01.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|88,37 $
|+0,52%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|83,116 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|82,31 €
|-0,35%
|01.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|870
|Deutsche Börse
|03.01.17
|7
|Löschung
|27.08.16
|21
|Alphaform AG hat Insolvenzant.
|04.07.16
|aktien gewinne ERLEBT man n.
|17.02.16
|518
|Deutsche Börse - kurz vor Talf.
|22.07.15