Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Börse CEO Probed Over Share Purchase Just Before LSE Talks




02.02.17 02:59
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A German prosecutor is investigating Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.

PK, DBOEF.PK) Chief Executive Officer Carsten Kengeter's purchase of company stock just months before the exchange announced talks to acquire London Stock Exchange Group Plc.


Deutsche Boerse said that the company and the Chief Executive Officer fully co-operate with the public prosecutor.


Deutsche Boerse noted that the transaction was part of a compensation program that was approved by the company's supervisory board. Such programme provides for an investment of the Executive Board Members in shares of Deutsche Boerse.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,20 € 82,31 € 0,89 € +1,08% 01.02./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005810055 581005 83,63 € 66,11 €
Werte im Artikel
83,20 plus
+1,08%
37,00 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		83,29 € +0,58%  01.02.17
München 82,74 € +1,21%  01.02.17
Xetra 83,20 € +1,08%  01.02.17
Hamburg 82,51 € +0,88%  01.02.17
Hannover 82,51 € +0,88%  01.02.17
Berlin 83,26 € +0,75%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 83,053 € +0,56%  01.02.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 88,37 $ +0,52%  31.01.17
Stuttgart 83,116 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Düsseldorf 82,31 € -0,35%  01.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
870 Deutsche Börse 03.01.17
7 Löschung 27.08.16
21 Alphaform AG hat Insolvenzant. 04.07.16
  aktien gewinne ERLEBT man n. 17.02.16
518 Deutsche Börse - kurz vor Talf. 22.07.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...