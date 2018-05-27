Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Deutsche Bank stock: General meeting
27.05.18 13:58
Finanztrends
On Thursday’s general meeting of Deutsche Bank AG, the speech by Paul Achleitner was especially interesting. He opened up the meeting with the premise of a transparent, critical and fair communication. He said that they had to struggle with increased arguments and conflicts on the leadership level.
The supervisory board announced that a reconstruction of the team is necessary and that ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,45 €
|33,43 €
|0,02 €
|+0,06%
|25.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|41,36 €
|31,36 €
Werte im Artikel
10,38
+0,08%
33,45
+0,06%
91,30
-0,05%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,50 €
|0,00%
|25.05.18
|München
|33,76 €
|+0,99%
|25.05.18
|Hamburg
|33,69 €
|+0,87%
|25.05.18
|Düsseldorf
|33,44 €
|+0,15%
|25.05.18
|Xetra
|33,45 €
|+0,06%
|25.05.18
|Stuttgart
|33,41 €
|-0,06%
|25.05.18
|Frankfurt
|33,44 €
|-0,09%
|25.05.18
|Berlin
|33,68 €
|-0,62%
|25.05.18
|Hannover
|33,40 €
|-1,10%
|25.05.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|38,99 $
|-1,12%
|24.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22865
|Deutsche Post
|14:41
|Dt. Post - Call-Optionsscheine
|10.01.18
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16