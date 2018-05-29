Deutsche Bank stock: Chart analysis – it’s getting dangerous

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

The Deutsche Bank stock’s downwards trend just continues – without any mercy. The stock price was pushed down dramatically during the few past weeks and is now getting closer and closer to 2016’s all-time low. The year’s results are devastating. The price losses since the beginning of the year already amount to 35 %!

The price just broke out of the lower

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.