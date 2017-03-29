Deutsche Bank's London Subsidiary Sentenced For Manipulation Of LIBOR

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken":

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - DB Group Services (UK) Limited or DBGS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG (DB), was sentenced today for its role in manipulating London Interbank Offered Rates or LIBOR for U.S. Dollar and several other currencies, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



LIBOR is a leading benchmark used in financial products and transactions around the world.

DBGS was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill of the District of Connecticut. DBGS pleaded guilty on April 23, 2015, to one count of wire fraud for its role in manipulating LIBOR benchmark interest rates. DBGS signed a plea agreement with the government in which it admitted its criminal conduct and agreed to pay a $150 million fine, which the court accepted in imposing today's sentence.

In addition, Deutsche Bank, the Frankfurt, Germany-based parent company of DBGS, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the Justice Department requiring Deutsche Bank to pay an additional $625 million criminal penalty, to admit and accept responsibility for its misconduct and to continue cooperating with the Justice Department in its ongoing investigation. The DPA also requires Deutsche Bank to retain a corporate monitor for three years.

Together with approximately $1.744 billion in regulatory penalties and disgorgement - $800 million as a result of a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) action, $600 million as a result of a New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) action and $344 million as a result of a U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) action - the Justice Department's criminal penalties bring the total amount of penalties to approximately $2.519 billion.

According to the plea agreement, from at least 2003 through early 2010, numerous Deutsche Bank derivatives traders - whose compensation was directly connected to their success in trading financial products tied to LIBOR - engaged in efforts, many times in conjunction with other banks, to move these benchmark rates in a direction favorable to their trading positions.

Specifically, the derivatives traders requested that LIBOR submitters at Deutsche Bank and other banks submit contributions favorable to trading positions, rather than the accurate rates that complied with the definition of LIBOR. Through these schemes, Deutsche Bank defrauded counterparties who were unaware of the manipulation. Deutsche Bank admitted that its fraudulent LIBOR submissions did, in fact, affect the resulting LIBOR fix on multiple occasions.

