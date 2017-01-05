Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Bank To Pay $95 Mln To Resolve Civil Lawsuit




05.01.17 09:50
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The United States of America and the Deutsche Bank (DB) resolved a civil lawsuit in which the U.S. alleged that Deutsche Bank participated in a series of transactions that amounted to fraudulent conveyances carried out with the purpose and effect of evading tens of millions of dollars in federal tax liability.

Pursuant to the settlement Agreement, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay the United States $95 million to resolve the claims in the complaint.


In 2000, Deutsche Bank acquired a corporation that held stock with a very low cost basis, meaning that when this stock was subsequently sold, significant taxable income would be incurred. In order to dispose of the stock without paying the taxes that would be due on the transaction, Deutsche Bank entered into a fraudulent plan with a tax shelter promoter. Deutsche Bank transferred the shares of the acquired corporation to a shell company (BMY) created by the promoter, which then transferred the stock back to Deutsche Bank in such a way as to cause the shell company to get stuck with the tax bill. Deutsche Bank and the promoter structured the transaction so that the shell company would have little or no assets and would be unable to pay the taxes due.


Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said: "Using a web of shell companies and series of calculated transactions, Deutsche Bank sought to escape liability for tens of millions of dollars in taxes. The Government, through this action and settlement, has made Deutsche Bank admit to its actions designed to avoid taxes."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,57 € 18,26 € 0,31 € +1,70% 05.01./10:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005140008 514000 22,10 € 9,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,609 € -0,07%  11:06
Hamburg 18,50 € +1,79%  10:43
Hannover 18,365 € +1,75%  09:50
Berlin 18,515 € +1,73%  10:45
Xetra 18,565 € +1,67%  10:51
München 18,455 € +1,37%  08:47
Frankfurt 18,56 € +1,16%  10:50
Düsseldorf 18,395 € +0,63%  08:24
NYSE 19,57 $ 0,00%  04.01.17
Stuttgart 18,58 € -0,04%  10:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31206 Deutsche Bank (moderiert 2.0) 10:51
33 Erstauflage - wikifolio - Tradin. 02.01.17
216 Deutsche Bank - 2019 auf Buc. 18.12.16
56 Deutsche Bank stand kurz vor . 06.12.16
1 Löschung 05.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...