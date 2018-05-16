Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":
Deutsche Bank Stock: Catastrophe!
16.05.18 21:02
Finanztrends
On Wednesday the Deutsche Bank showed off their current weakness in a quite impressive way. The stock could be pressured even more during the next few weeks as the stock aready has slided below the important support at 11 Euro. From a chart perspective this is a signal.
In general the stock is still in a downwards trend. But for now it ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,978 €
|11,28 €
|-0,302 €
|-2,68%
|16.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005140008
|514000
|17,66 €
|10,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,014 €
|-1,84%
|21:58
|München
|11,06 €
|-1,79%
|18:05
|Frankfurt
|11,02 €
|-2,04%
|19:41
|Stuttgart
|10,99 €
|-2,05%
|21:55
|NYSE
|13,00 $
|-2,18%
|22:02
|Düsseldorf
|10,97 €
|-2,44%
|16:10
|Berlin
|10,968 €
|-2,65%
|16:22
|Xetra
|10,978 €
|-2,68%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|10,976 €
|-2,71%
|16:33
|Hannover
|10,946 €
|-2,84%
|14:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|44370
|Deutsche Bank (moderiert 2.0)
|22:51
|10134
|Deutsche Bank - sachlich, fund.
|15:26
|652
|Erstauflage - wikifolio - Tradin.
|14.05.18
|19
|Peinlich, peinlich Deutsche Bank
|25.04.18
|139
|Einschätzung Depot
|28.03.18