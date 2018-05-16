Deutsche Bank Stock: Catastrophe!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

On Wednesday the Deutsche Bank showed off their current weakness in a quite impressive way. The stock could be pressured even more during the next few weeks as the stock aready has slided below the important support at 11 Euro. From a chart perspective this is a signal.

In general the stock is still in a downwards trend. But for now it ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.