Deutsche Bank Reportedly To Face Regulatory Fines Over Currency Trades




21.03.17 13:30
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is expected to be fined by the Federal Reserve and New York's Department of Financial Services for its conduct in the foreign exchange market, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.


The German lender said Monday that the U.S. Justice Department had closed a criminal inquiry into its currency-trading activities without action.


But regulators are in the final stages of their own reviews of that conduct to determine what fines, if any, the bank should pay. The Federal Reserve has finished its investigation, the report said, and the New York bank regulator is close to wrapping up its own probe.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



