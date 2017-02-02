Deutsche Bank Q4 Loss Narrows; Revenues Increase

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 1.89 billion euros, narrower than loss of 2.13 billion euros in the year-ago period.





The latest quarter's results reflect litigation charges of 1.6 billion euros and the impairment of goodwill and other intangibles of 1.0 billion euros.

Pre-tax loss for the quarter was 2.42 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 2.70 billion euros.

The latest quarter's pre-tax loss included charges of 2.9 billion euros, related to impairments of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the sale of Abbey Life, litigation, restructuring and severance, and de-risking costs of NCOU, as well as gains on disposals of 0.8 billion euros.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 6 percent to 7.1 billion euros from 6.64 billion euros last year.

Revenues for the quarter included a gain of 0.8 billion euros from the sale of the bank's stake in Hua Xia Bank Ltd. Excluding this gain revenues declined 5 percent.

Provision for credit losses was 492 million euros, up 30 percent from 380 million euros a year ago.

John Cryan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our results for the year 2016 were heavily impacted by decisive management action taken to improve and modernise the bank, as well as by market turbulence for Deutsche Bank. We proved our resilience in a particularly tough year."

