Deutsche Bank Fixes Total Proceeds From Capital Increase At EUR 8.0 Bln




20.03.17 02:03
dpa-AFX


FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) fixed the total proceeds from its capital increase against cash contributions at 8.0 billion euros.


Deutsche Bank noted that it will issue a total of 687.5 million new registered no par value shares (common shares) in public offerings in Germany, the United Kingdom and in the United States, using authorized capital.


The subscription price will be EUR 11.65 per new share issued, and the subscription ratio will be 2 : 1. This means that Deutsche Bank shareholders may acquire for the subscription rights attached to two existing shares one new share at the subscription price during the subscription period which is expected to run from 21 March through 6 April 2017.


The new shares will have the same dividend entitlement as the existing shares. The gross proceeds from the offering, which is fully underwritten, will amount to 8.0 billion euros. The underwriting syndicate was increased from eight to 30 banks since the initial announcement on 5 March 2017.


The subscription rights are expected to be traded on the German stock exchanges from 21 March through 4 April 2017, and on the New York Stock Exchange from 21 through 31 March 2017. It is expected that the new shares will be delivered through Clearstream Banking AG on or about 7 April 2017 and through The Depository Trust Company on or about 11 April 2017, and will be included in the existing quotation of the Deutsche Bank shares on the German stock exchanges and on the New York Stock Exchange on or about 7 April 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,86 € 18,13 € -0,27 € -1,49% 17.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005140008 514000 19,97 € 9,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,786 € -2,27%  17.03.17
Berlin 18,22 € +0,50%  17.03.17
Stuttgart 17,783 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Hannover 18,00 € -0,63%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 18,125 € -0,68%  17.03.17
München 17,875 € -1,43%  17.03.17
Hamburg 17,85 € -1,46%  17.03.17
Xetra 17,86 € -1,49%  17.03.17
Frankfurt 17,826 € -1,52%  17.03.17
NYSE 19,03 $ -2,91%  17.03.17
  = Realtime
