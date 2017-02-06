Deutsche Bank Apologizes For Serious Errors

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) apologize for "serious errors" after two years of losses that cost the lender billions of euros.





The company incurred settlement costs totaling approximately five billion euros for incidents that largely occurred many years ago, since John Cryan took over as chief executive officer in 2015, blaming the "misconduct of a few" employees.

Cryan, who signed on behalf to the executive board, expressed "our deep regret" that "the conduct of the bank didn't follow our standards" in relation to the U.S. mortgage business in 2005 to 2007 and was "unacceptable."

The bank leadership will "do everything in our power to prevent these events from re-occurring," Cryan said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM