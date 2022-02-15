Erweiterte Funktionen
Dentsu Group - Upgrade to organic growth guidance
15.02.22 08:08
Edison Investment Research
A strong Q4 performance in recovering markets means Dentsu has posted good figures for FY21 and enters FY22 with positive momentum, particularly in the Customer Transformation and Technology (CT&T) activities. The strategic plan remains to build this area to 50% of revenue less cost of sales (RLCoS), from 29.1% in FY21. Medium-term guidance for group organic growth in RLCoS is upgraded from 3–4% to 4–5%, with 4% guided for FY22. A ¥40bn share buyback is planned, funded from year-end net cash following September’s sale (and leaseback) of the Shiodome building. The share price remains at a substantial discount to peers.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,00 €
|33,80 €
|1,20 €
|+3,55%
|15.02./09:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3551520004
|763961
|35,00 €
|24,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|35,20 €
|+7,98%
|08:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|38,38 $
|+5,69%
|14.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|34,80 €
|+5,45%
|10:00
|Frankfurt
|35,00 €
|+3,55%
|09:13
= Realtime
