Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dentsu":
Dentsu Group - Strong Q3 lifts full-year guidance further
16.11.21 08:32
Edison Investment Research
Dentsu posted a very strong performance for Q321, with revenue less cost of sales (RLCoS) up 27.8% on an organic basis and a substantial uplift in operating margin to 23.5%, from 12.2% in Q221. Full-year guidance is raised, having been lifted in August, with an indication of a FY21 margin of 18.0% after greater intended investment in Q4. Proposed board changes for the new year split the chairman and CEO roles, with the existing CEO retiring and appointments of independent non-executives planned. The better performance and balance sheet strength support an uplift in DPS, with ¥113.5 now expected for the full year (previously ¥101).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,60 €
|31,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.11./09:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3551520004
|763961
|33,60 €
|22,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|38,15 $
|+2,33%
|12.11.21
|München
|31,60 €
|+0,64%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|31,40 €
|0,00%
|11:30
|Frankfurt
|31,60 €
|0,00%
|09:56
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Dentsu: communications, media, .
|25.04.21