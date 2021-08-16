Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dentsu":
Dentsu Group - Growth and margin progress ahead of plan




16.08.21 07:12

Dentsu Group’s interim results show a strong recovery in Q221 for both Dentsu Japan (DJN) and Dentsu International (DI), with organic revenue less cost of sales (LCoS) up 15.0% in Q221, giving an increase of 5.4% for H121. The pick-up in operating margins is well ahead of expectations and the targets for FY22e (20% for DJN and 15% for DI) may even be achieved in FY21 as the transformation plan kicks in. Management has issued new guidance for FY21, including a good uplift in the planned dividend.

Aktuell
