Erweiterte Funktionen



Dentsply Sirona Inc Q4 Earnings Climb 71%




17.02.17 12:54
dpa-AFX


YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $158.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $92.6 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.5% to $996.5 million. This was up from $671.1 million last year.


Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $158.1 Mln. vs. $92.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 70.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $996.5 Mln vs. $671.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.90


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Biotech-Übernahme perfekt - Mehrere Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung! 833% Biotech-Aktientip - Besser als Paion und Evotec!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,58 € 56,37 € 0,21 € +0,37% 17.02./13:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US24906P1093 A2AF0E 58,92 € 49,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,58 € +0,37%  12:06
Frankfurt 56,574 € +0,38%  13:14
Stuttgart 56,659 € +0,10%  08:20
Düsseldorf 56,53 € +0,09%  08:26
München 56,59 € +0,09%  08:06
Hamburg 56,52 € +0,05%  08:17
Nasdaq 60,74 $ 0,00%  16.02.17
Berlin 56,61 € -0,09%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Dentsply (WKN: 884794) XRA. 07.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...