Dentsply Sirona Inc Q4 Earnings Climb 71%
17.02.17 12:54
dpa-AFX
YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $158.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $92.6 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.5% to $996.5 million. This was up from $671.1 million last year.
Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $158.1 Mln. vs. $92.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 70.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $996.5 Mln vs. $671.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.90
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,58 €
|56,37 €
|0,21 €
|+0,37%
|17.02./13:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US24906P1093
|A2AF0E
|58,92 €
|49,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,58 €
|+0,37%
|12:06
|Frankfurt
|56,574 €
|+0,38%
|13:14
|Stuttgart
|56,659 €
|+0,10%
|08:20
|Düsseldorf
|56,53 €
|+0,09%
|08:26
|München
|56,59 €
|+0,09%
|08:06
|Hamburg
|56,52 €
|+0,05%
|08:17
|Nasdaq
|60,74 $
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|Berlin
|56,61 €
|-0,09%
|08:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|Dentsply (WKN: 884794) XRA.
|07.11.16