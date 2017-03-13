Erweiterte Funktionen


Denmark Trade Surplus Shrinks In January




13.03.17 11:30
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased at the start of the year, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.


The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to DKK 7.5 billion in January from DKK 7.8 billion in December.


Exports dropped 3.0 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 6.1 percent climb in the prior month. Similarly, imports slid 2.7 percent from December, when it grew by 2.8 percent.


Shipments to EU countries dipped 8.0 percent over the month, while those to non-EU countries rose by 5.0 percent.


Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus shrank to DKK 18.5 billion in January from DKK 21.5 billion in the previous month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:16 , dpa-AFX
Evonik To Acquire Dr. Straetmans GmbH, Ger [...]
12:13 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Anton Schlecker beteuert vor Geric [...]
12:05 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Bregal Unternehmerkapital und Pr [...]
11:59 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...