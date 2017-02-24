Erweiterte Funktionen
Denmark Retail Sales Rise In January
24.02.17 10:09
COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales increased in January after falling in the previous two months, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.
Retail sales edged up 0.2 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in December.
Sales of clothing grew 1.7 percent over month and those of food and other groceries went up by 0.1 percent. At the same time, sales of other consumer goods showed no variations.
On an annual basis, retail sales dropped 1.3 percent in January, after remaining flat in the preceding month.
