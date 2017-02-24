Erweiterte Funktionen


Denmark Retail Sales Rise In January




24.02.17 10:09
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales increased in January after falling in the previous two months, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.


Retail sales edged up 0.2 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in December.


Sales of clothing grew 1.7 percent over month and those of food and other groceries went up by 0.1 percent. At the same time, sales of other consumer goods showed no variations.


On an annual basis, retail sales dropped 1.3 percent in January, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern!
Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Downing ONE VCT plc : Issue of Equity
12:08 , dpa-AFX
Celgene Says EU Approves REVLIMID
12:07 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
12:04 , dpa-AFX
Croatia CPI Rises For Second Month
12:03 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Mixed Earnings
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...