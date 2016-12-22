Erweiterte Funktionen


Denmark Retail Sales Rise For Third Month




22.12.16 11:45
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales grew for a third consecutive month in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.


Retail sales rose 0.2 percent from October, when they grew an upwardly revised 0.9 percent. Sales have been increasing since September.


In November, sales growth was driven by other consumer goods with a 0.7 percent increase. Sales of food and groceries declined 0.4 percent and those of clothing fell 0.3 percent.


On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew 2.6 percent, after a 0.4 percent slump in the previous month.


