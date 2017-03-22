Denmark Retail Sales Drop Slightly In February

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased marginally in February after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.





Retail sales edged down 0.1 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in January.

Sales of food and other groceries declined 0.1 percent over the month and clothing and related sales dropped by 0.2 percent. At the same time, sales of other consumer goods showed no variations.

On a yearly basis, retail sales dipped 3.4 percent in February, which was worse than the 1.3 percent fall in the preceding month.

