Erweiterte Funktionen


Denmark Retail Sales Drop Slightly In February




22.03.17 10:49
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased marginally in February after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.


Retail sales edged down 0.1 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in January.


Sales of food and other groceries declined 0.1 percent over the month and clothing and related sales dropped by 0.2 percent. At the same time, sales of other consumer goods showed no variations.


On a yearly basis, retail sales dipped 3.4 percent in February, which was worse than the 1.3 percent fall in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:49 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: E.ON SE (english [...]
11:49 , dpa-AFX
Iceland Wage Growth Eases Further
11:45 , dpa-AFX
Euro Drops Against Majors
11:43 , dpa-AFX
Italy Jan Current Account Gap Widens
11:43 , dpa-AFX
Verband: Ferienhausanbieter in Deutschland prof [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...