Denmark Jobless Rate Unchanged For Fourth Month




05.01.17 11:57
COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate held steady for the fourth consecutive month in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.2 percent in November, the same rate as in the previous four months.


Gross unemployment grew to 113,200 in November from 112,100 in the preceding month.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, remained stable at 2.7 percent in November.


