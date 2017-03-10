Erweiterte Funktionen

Denmark Inflation Highest Since Jan 2014




10.03.17 12:38
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation accelerated further in February to the highest level in just over three years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.


The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-over-year in February, slightly faster than the 0.9 percent climb in January.


Moreover, this was the highest inflation since January 2014. when prices had grown the same 1.0 percent.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.6 percent annually in February and transport costs increased by 3.2 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.0 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.8 percent in February.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased at a faster pace of 0.9 percent yearly in February, following a 0.7 percent gain in January. Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



