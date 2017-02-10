Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Denmark Inflation Accelerates In January




10.02.17 09:32
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's inflation accelerated in January, Statistics Denmark reported Friday.


Consumer prices climbed at a pace of 0.9 percent year-on-year in January after rising 0.5 percent in December.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in January.


Prices of goods moved up 0.4 percent annually and that of services increased 1.3 percent.


The harmonized index of consumer price slid 0.1 percent from prior month and gained 0.7 percent from prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer!
Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 27.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...