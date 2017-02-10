Denmark Inflation Accelerates In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's inflation accelerated in January, Statistics Denmark reported Friday.





Consumer prices climbed at a pace of 0.9 percent year-on-year in January after rising 0.5 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in January.

Prices of goods moved up 0.4 percent annually and that of services increased 1.3 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer price slid 0.1 percent from prior month and gained 0.7 percent from prior year.

