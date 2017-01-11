Erweiterte Funktionen


Denmark Industrial Production Grows For Second Month




11.01.17 11:36
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production increased for the second successive month in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.


Industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent month-over-month in November, faster than October's 5.7 percent rise, which was revised up from a 3.6 percent gain reported earlier.


In September, production had fallen 7.1 percent.


Production in the metal industry surged 13.1 percent over the month and those in the mechanical engineering sphere by 30.9 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



