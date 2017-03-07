Erweiterte Funktionen


Denmark Industrial Production Falls In January




07.03.17 13:08
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production decreased at the start of the year, after rising in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.


Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 2.3 percent rise in December, which was revised down from a 6.6 percent growth reported earlier.


In November, production had grown 3.7 percent.


Production in the pharmaceutical industry declined the most by 13.0 percent over the month. Output in the capital goods industry logged a decrease of 7.6 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



