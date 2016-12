Denmark Consumer Confidence In Negative Territory In December

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish consumer confidence weakened for a fourth straight month to enter negative territory in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.





The consumer confidence index dropped to -0.3 from 0.9 in November. Confidence have been deteriorating since August 2016.

Households' view on their personal economic situation also entered negative territory in December for the first time since March 2014. However, consumers' were optimistic regarding the country's economic situation after being pessimistic in the previous month.

