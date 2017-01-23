Erweiterte Funktionen


Denmark Consumer Confidence At 5-Month High




23.01.17 11:06
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence improved at the start of the year to its highest level in five months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.


The consumer confidence index rose to 4.5 in January from -0.3 in December. This was the highest reading since August 2015, when it marked 4.8.


Households' view on the general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months strengthened in January. The corresponding index climbed to 2.7 from -3.4 in the previous month.


Similarly, the index measuring their own financial situation over the next year increased to 11.4 from 10.2.


