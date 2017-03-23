Denmark Consumer Confidence At 19-Month High

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.03.17 09:53
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence strengthened for the third straight month in March to the strongest level in just over one-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.


The consumer confidence index climbed to 6.2 in March from 4.8 in the preceding month.


Moreover, this was the highest score since August 2015, when it marked 9.2.


Households' view on the general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months improved in March. The corresponding index climbed to 8.5 from 3.3 in February.


Similarly, the index measuring their own financial situation over the next year increased to 15.3 from 14.5.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



