Denbury Resources CEO Phil Rykhoek To Retire




22.03.17 02:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc.

(DNR) said that Phil Rykhoek, the Company's Chief Executive Officer for the past eight years, will retire from that role on June 30, 2017. The Company's Board of Directors intends to elect Christian Kendall as Chief Executive Officer as of that date.


Rykhoek, 60, will leave his board position when he retires from his CEO role, and the Board currently intends for Kendall to replace Mr. Rykhoek as a director of the Company. Rykhoek will continue in a part-time advisory role until January 2018 as part of the leadership transition.


Kendall, 50, joined Denbury as Chief Operating Officer in September 2015 and was named President in October 2016. Mr. Kendall has over 27 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, holding a variety of technical and leadership roles, both international and domestic. Prior to joining Denbury, he spent 14 years with Noble Energy, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Operations Services. His prior assignments at Noble Energy include serving as Vice President, Gulf of Mexico, and as Business Unit Manager and Vice President, Noble Energy Mediterranean, Ltd. Mr. Kendall began his career with Mobil Oil Corporation in 1989.


