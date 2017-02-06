Democrats Plan To Speak All Night In Protest Of DeVos

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an effort to convince at least one Republican to switch to their side, Senate Democrats plan to speak for 24 hours in protest of President Donald Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.





Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Democrats will hold the floor until the final vote on DeVos' nomination on Tuesday.

"Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours, until the final vote, to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us," Murray said.

She added, "I strongly encourage people across the country to join us - to double down on your advocacy - and to keep making your voices heard for these last 24 hours."

The planned speak-a-thon come as Democrats and GOP Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, oppose DeVos, potentially resulting in a 50-50 tie.

Vice President Mike Pence has indicated he would cast the deciding vote in favor of confirming DeVos, marking the first time a vice president's vote was needed to approve a Cabinet secretary

Democrats, teachers unions, and other liberal groups have staunchly opposed the nomination of DeVos, a charter school advocate and Republican mega-donor.

