Democrats Never Been More Divided, Out Of Touch With Americans: GOP




23.02.17 16:14
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican party chief has said that the Democrats have never been more divided and out of touch with Americans across the country.


"The Democrat Party has not been at such a low level of representation in 90 years, and that gap will grow as they continue to ignore the American people," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Wednesday's CNN Democrat Leadership Debate.


"No matter who is charged with picking up the pieces of their broken party, nothing has changed and Democrat leadership remains tone deaf to what voters demanded in November," said Chairwoman McDaniel.


"The American people elected President Trump because they wanted a new direction for our country, yet Democrats are playing politics by blindly obstructing the new administration," she alleged.


Eight candidates to become the next Democratic National Committee chair -- led by former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison - took part in a debate sponsored by CNN Wednesday. During the debate, they struggled to define a vision of how they would effectively counter Trump's administration and break through in clear opposition to his message, according to CNN.


