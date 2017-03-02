Democrats Demand Sessions Resign As AG Over Russia Meetings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following revelations that he met with the Russian ambassador to the U.



S. during the presidential campaign, top Democrats are demanding Jeff Sessions resign as Attorney General.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., issued a statement Thursday accusing Sessions of lying under oath to Congress about his communications with the Russians.

"Attorney General Sessions has never had the credibility to oversee the FBI investigation of senior Trump officials' ties to the Russians," Pelosi said. "That is why Democrats have consistently called for Sessions to recuse himself from any oversight of the investigation."

"Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign," she added. "Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign."

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also demanded Sessions' resignation in a series of posts to Twitter, calling ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia a serious threat to national security.

"We need a special prosecutor totally independent of the AG. We need a real, bipartisan, transparent Congressional investigation into Russia," Warren tweeted.

She added, "And we need Attorney General Jeff Sessions - who should have never been confirmed in the first place - to resign. We need it now."

Sessions acknowledged during his confirmation hearing that he had been called a surrogate for the Trump campaign but claimed he did not have communications with the Russians.

However, recent reports have revealed that Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year.

Sessions has subsequently said he did not discuss campaign issues with any Russian officials, calling the allegation "false."

A Sessions spokeswoman argued that the Attorney General met with the ambassador in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The revelations have led some top Republicans to urge Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, but they stopped short of calling for his resignation.

Sessions told NBC News early Thursday there is "no doubt" he would recuse himself whenever it is appropriate.

