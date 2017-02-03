Democratic Party Urges Trump To Apologize To Australian, Mexican Leaders

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - House Democratic Whip Steny H Hoyer has urged the President to apologize both to Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull and to Mexican President Peña Nieto for his childish behavior.





Hoyer made the call Thursday in the wake of reports regarding President Trump's phone calls with the Prime Minister of Australia and the President of Mexico. "These reports only add to a picture of an administration deeply incompetent on matters of foreign policy and national security, exacerbating the fears many Americans now have for our nation's safety in the wake of the dangerous Muslim ban that plays into the hands of ISIS," he said in a statement.

He noted that Australia and Mexico are both key partners with whom America has abundant trade, maintain important people-to-people ties, and partner on a host of international efforts, including the war on drugs and limiting the growing influence of China in the Pacific.

Hoyer said he spoke with Australian Ambassador Joe Hockey to reiterate the importance of the two nations' strong ties. "I urge the President to apologize both to Prime Minister Turnbull and to President Peña Nieto for his childish behavior, which embarrasses our country and hinders America's ability to lead in the world," he added.

