Erweiterte Funktionen


Demand For UK Services Sector Activity Improves: CBI




27.02.17 05:39
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Demand in the services sector picked up a little in the three months to February, the quarterly Service Sector Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.


The business and professional services reported that the volume was flat over the quarter, while consumer services said the volume, at 33 percent, was the highest since August 2015.


Optimism among consumer services firms rose for the first time since May 2016, while sentiment stabilized in business and professional services.


In both sub-sectors, rising costs are expected to feed through to the fastest increase in prices for a decade.


"Firms anticipate increasing pressure on margins over the next quarter, with the strongest expectations for price growth in ten years, making the business environment that bit tougher," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.


Headcount continued to expand across the service sector, although in consumer services firms' expectations of hiring next quarter were the weakest since August 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Armacell veröffentlicht vorläufige [...]
06:59 , dpa-AFX
Rare But Real: Stone Man, Tree Man, Wolf M [...]
06:46 , dpa-AFX
AT&T Launches New Unlimited Plus Wireless [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 3. März 2 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 27. Februar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...