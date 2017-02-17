Delta: Free Meals In Coach On Select Flights

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Delta Air Lines":

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta plans to offer complimentary meals in the Main Cabin on flights in 12 markets beginning March 1, including transcontinental routes between New York's JFK and Los Angeles/San Francisco.





The airline will offer complimentary meals on flights between JFK and LAX/SFO from March 1. The company will expand the offering on April 24 to 10 other major domestic markets from Seattle, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

The new meal program will feature a variety of options as per the time of day of their flight. In the morning, customers can choose from a Honey Maple Breakfast Sandwich, Luvo Breakfast Medley or fruit and cheese plate. A selection from Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Combo, Luvo Mediterranean Whole Grain Veggie Wrap, or fruit and cheese plate will be available during the day, while overnight flights' customers will be offered a breakfast bar during the pre-arrival beverage service.

Following the March 1 launch, Delta will refresh the menus on all 12 routes often to include innovative, seasonal and locally-sourced food and beverages.

The free meals are part of Delta's ongoing multi-million dollar investment to boost on-board customer experience.

The company plans also include upgraded Main Cabin snacks, enhanced blankets, refreshed Flight Fuel food-for-purchase options and free in-flight entertainment. Further, the company treats main cabin customers on long-haul international flights with complimentary beer, wine and spirits and sleep kits.

Delta further noted that customers in Delta Comfort+ will enjoy a pre-arrival snack basket, which will be included on all 12 routes, and complimentary beer, wine and spirits for customers 21+. In addition, the company will offer a mid-service Greek frozen yogurt bar in Delta Comfort+ on flights from JFK to/from LAX and SFO.

