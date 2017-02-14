Delta Air Lines To Pay Out More Than $1 Bln In Profit Sharing

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Delta Air Lines":

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) said that on February 14 it will pay out more than $1 billion in profit sharing for the third year in a row and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments made possible by its more than 80,000 employees around the world.





The airline said it has paid out nearly $5 billion through its profit sharing program over the past five years.

In addition to profit sharing, Delta's Shared Rewards program pays out monthly bonuses for meeting corporate operational goals throughout the year. In 2016, Delta employees earned more than $90 million in Shared Rewards as the company achieved history-making operational and financial results.

Employees will also receive a 6 percent raise in base pay in April, resulting in a total pay rate increase of 25 percent in two years.

