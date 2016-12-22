Delta Air Lines Removes Social Media Star From Flight For Provocative Behavior

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Delta Air Lines":

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines, Inc.



late Wednesday confirmed, in response to media reports, that it removed two passengers from a flight as they sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting. The passengers were on Delta Flight 1 New York-bound plane departing from London-Heathrow.

Earlier in the day, Adam Saleh, An American social media celebrity famous for hoaxes, had posted a video to his Twitter feed accusing Delta Airlines of forcing him and a friend off the plane for speaking in Arabic on the phone.

Delta had launched a review after the company announced in an earlier statement that two customers were removed from the flight after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. The company then said it takes all allegations of discrimination seriously and that it is gathering all of the facts before any conclusion. The customers were rebooked on another flight.

In its latest statement, the company said, "While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority."

In the recorded clip, Saleh says that Delta airlines kicked them out because they spoke a different language.

Saleh, who rose to fame for elaborate pranks, is a YouTube celebrity with more than 3 million collective YouTube subscribers on his vlogging channel and main account. He is known for videos of pranks that includes in-flight mayhem, and pranks on either Arab dress or language.

