Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 Profit Falls 35%




12.01.17 13:19
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $604 million, or $0.82 per share. This was lower than $926 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $9.46 billion. This was down from $9.50 billion last year.


Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $604 Mln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $9.46 Bln vs. $9.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,20 € 48,335 € -0,135 € -0,28% 12.01./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2473617023 A0MQV8 49,61 € 29,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,20 € -0,28%  13:49
Berlin 48,415 € +0,30%  14:05
München 48,065 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 51,44 $ 0,00%  11.01.17
Stuttgart 48,175 € -0,26%  08:01
Frankfurt 48,044 € -1,13%  11:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bitte warten...