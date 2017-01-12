Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 Profit Falls 35%
12.01.17 13:19
dpa-AFX
ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $604 million, or $0.82 per share. This was lower than $926 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $9.46 billion. This was down from $9.50 billion last year.
Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $604 Mln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $9.46 Bln vs. $9.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,20 €
|48,335 €
|-0,135 €
|-0,28%
|12.01./14:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2473617023
|A0MQV8
|49,61 €
|29,87 €
