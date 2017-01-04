Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Delta Air Lines":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Delta Air Lines December Traffic And Capacity Rise




04.01.17 15:26
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in December 2016 increased 2.6% from December 2015 on a capacity increase of 1.5%.



The airline said its total system traffic for the month rose 2.6% to 16.80 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 16.38 billion RPMs in the same period last year


Monthly total system capacity was 19.70 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 1.5% from 19.40 billion ASMs in the prior year period.


Total system Load factor for the month was 85.3%, up 0.9 points from 84.4% reported last year.


Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for the month of December was flat year over year, driven by strong demand trends and improving close-in domestic yields as Delta's capacity actions and revenue management strategies continue to benefit results.   


In an Investor Update issued this morning, Delta announced that it now expects unit revenue to decline 2.5-3.0% for the December quarter given the better than expected result for the month of December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,35 $ 49,48 $ 0,87 $ +1,76% 04.01./16:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2473617023 A0MQV8 52,76 $ 32,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,25 € -0,08%  10:42
NYSE 50,35 $ +1,76%  16:18
Berlin 48,085 € +1,42%  16:03
München 47,45 € +1,04%  08:15
Stuttgart 48,50 € +1,04%  15:40
Frankfurt 47,248 € -1,11%  09:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 Delta Air Lines - Wo ist der H. 13.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...