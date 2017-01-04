Delta Air Lines December Traffic And Capacity Rise

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Delta Air Lines":

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in December 2016 increased 2.6% from December 2015 on a capacity increase of 1.5%.

The airline said its total system traffic for the month rose 2.6% to 16.80 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 16.38 billion RPMs in the same period last year

Monthly total system capacity was 19.70 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 1.5% from 19.40 billion ASMs in the prior year period.





Total system Load factor for the month was 85.3%, up 0.9 points from 84.4% reported last year.

Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for the month of December was flat year over year, driven by strong demand trends and improving close-in domestic yields as Delta's capacity actions and revenue management strategies continue to benefit results.

In an Investor Update issued this morning, Delta announced that it now expects unit revenue to decline 2.5-3.0% for the December quarter given the better than expected result for the month of December.

