Delta Air Lines Cancels Order For 18 Boeing Widebody Dreamliner Jet




28.12.16 03:25
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) said that it has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co.

(BA) to cancel an order placed for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that Delta assumed in 2008 as part of its merger with Northwest Airlines.


While specific terms of the agreement are not disclosed, Delta said it will continue to take delivery of new 737-900ER aircraft through 2019 as two orders totaling 120 of the narrowbody jet are fulfilled.


"This business decision is consistent with Delta's fleet strategy to prudently address our widebody aircraft needs," said Greg May, Senior Vice President - Supply Chain Management and Fleet.


In 2010, Delta deferred the order to a 2020 and beyond delivery timeline.


Separately, Delta said it increased its number of seats to the Caribbean leisure destinations by 15 percent this holiday season for customers traveling between December 17 and January 7, 2017. With 26 destinations served by Delta in the Caribbean, this increase in capacity has become a yearly trend as U.S. tourists choose these tropical islands as their preferred vacation spot during the holidays.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
157,48 $ 157,81 $ -0,33 $ -0,21% 28.12./01:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0970231058 850471 160,07 $ 102,10 $
Werte im Artikel
50,36 plus
+0,94%
157,48 minus
-0,21%
