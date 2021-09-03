Delignit - Automotive drives strong recovery in H121

Delignit’s H121 results showed a strong recovery compared to last year’s results, which were affected by the pandemic. The company maintained its FY21 guidance of at least 14% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of at least 9%. However, there is some uncertainty about the impact of the shortage of electronics components and higher raw materials prices. Delignit’s strategy is focused on several ecologically driven trends, such as the use of renewable materials and weight optimisation of products. As most of Delignit’s products are wood based, their life cycles are CO2 neutral, which gives it a key competitive advantage.