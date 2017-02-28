Defense Secretary Presents White House New Plan To Rapidly Defeat Islamic State

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has presented a preliminary version of the Pentagon's new plan to rapidly defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, during a meeting of the White House Principals Committee.





White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at his daily news conference Monday that Mattis briefed the principals on the options presented in the plan, and is seeking their input and feedback.

Separately, Pentagon Press Secretary Captain Jeff Davis said at a press briefing that the Cabinet-level senior interagency forum, which usually does not include the president, already has received copies of the classified report. Davis described it as a framework for a broader global plan. President Donald Trump requested the plan in a presidential memorandum one month ago.

"This is not just a military plan. It draws upon all elements of national power -- diplomatic, financial, cyber, intelligence [and] public diplomacy, and it's been drafted in close coordination with our interagency partners," he told reporters.

"This plan is truly trans-regional," Davis said. This is not just about Iraq and Syria, it is about defeating ISIS and other trans-regional violent extremist organizations,- such as al-Qaida around the globe," he added.

While officials did not name countries or the region listed in the plan, they reportedly include Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Asian countries where ISIS presence is growing.

