Defense Leaders Salute Obama At Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony




05.01.17 13:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense leaders hailed the commitment and accomplishments of departing commander in chief President Barack Obama in a formal military ceremony as he closes out his presidency.


Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted the armed forces full honor review farewell ceremony Wednesday at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. Vice President Joe Biden was a guest of honor.


"I can stand before you today and say that there has been no greater privilege and no greater honor, than serving as commander in chief of the greatest military in the history of the world," Obama said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



