Deere And Co Earnings Decline 24% In Q1
17.02.17 13:09
dpa-AFX
MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) revealed a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its bottom line fell to $193.8 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $254.4 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $5.63 billion. This was up from $5.53 billion last year.
Deere And Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $193.8 Mln. vs. $254.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $5.63 Bln vs. $5.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,20 €
|101,33 €
|2,87 €
|+2,83%
|17.02./14:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2441991054
|850866
|105,62 €
|66,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|104,20 €
|+2,83%
|13:40
|Xetra
|105,50 €
|+3,74%
|13:56
|Frankfurt
|104,485 €
|+3,00%
|13:40
|Stuttgart
|101,83 €
|+0,13%
|12:31
|NYSE
|109,17 $
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|Hamburg
|102,00 €
|-0,57%
|08:17
|Düsseldorf
|102,00 €
|-0,58%
|08:26
|Berlin
|101,80 €
|-0,85%
|12:39
|München
|101,51 €
|-1,07%
|12:44
