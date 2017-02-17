Erweiterte Funktionen

Deere And Co Earnings Decline 24% In Q1




17.02.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) revealed a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.


The company said its bottom line fell to $193.8 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $254.4 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $5.63 billion. This was up from $5.53 billion last year.


Deere And Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $193.8 Mln. vs. $254.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $5.63 Bln vs. $5.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2441991054 850866 105,62 € 66,00 €
