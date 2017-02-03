Deckers Outdoor Falls Sharply On Disappointing Q3 Results, Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) have moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, with the shoemaker plunging by 16.8 percent. Deckers hit its lowest intraday level in a year earlier in the session.





The steep drop by Deckers comes after the company reported weaker than expected third quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

