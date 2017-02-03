Erweiterte Funktionen
Deckers Outdoor Falls Sharply On Disappointing Q3 Results, Guidance
03.02.17 18:40
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) have moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, with the shoemaker plunging by 16.8 percent. Deckers hit its lowest intraday level in a year earlier in the session.
The steep drop by Deckers comes after the company reported weaker than expected third quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,86 $
|55,54 $
|-9,68 $
|-17,43%
|03.02./19:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2435371073
|894298
|69,94 $
|41,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,58 €
|-23,86%
|14:01
|Stuttgart
|42,66 €
|-16,63%
|18:38
|NYSE
|45,86 $
|-17,43%
|19:36
|Berlin
|42,91 €
|-17,58%
|17:30
|Frankfurt
|40,30 €
|-22,57%
|12:36
= Realtime
