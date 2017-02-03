Erweiterte Funktionen



Deckers Outdoor Falls Sharply On Disappointing Q3 Results, Guidance




03.02.17 18:40
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) have moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, with the shoemaker plunging by 16.8 percent. Deckers hit its lowest intraday level in a year earlier in the session.


The steep drop by Deckers comes after the company reported weaker than expected third quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,86 $ 55,54 $ -9,68 $ -17,43% 03.02./19:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2435371073 894298 69,94 $ 41,96 $
Tradegate (RT) 		40,58 € -23,86%  14:01
Stuttgart 42,66 € -16,63%  18:38
NYSE 45,86 $ -17,43%  19:36
Berlin 42,91 € -17,58%  17:30
Frankfurt 40,30 € -22,57%  12:36
