Deckers Brands Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Brands (DECK) reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.27 compared to $4.78 for the same period last year.



Non-GAAP earnings per share was $4.11. In the quarter, the company recorded impairment charges related to the Sanuk brand, retail restructuring, and other charges of $128.9 million. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.24 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter net sales decreased 4.5% to $760.3 million compared to $795.9 million for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales decreased 3.7%. Analysts expected revenue of $788.64 million for the quarter.

Dave Powers, CEO, said: "With the accelerated change that we are seeing in the marketplace, we plan to further transform our operating structure in order to grow profitably and become more nimble. On top of approximately $60 million in previously announced SG&A and gross margin improvements, we have identified approximately $90 million of additional savings that we plan to implement over the course of the next two fiscal years, which we anticipate will ultimately more than offset future investments aimed at growing the business."

For fiscal 2017, the company now expects net sales to be down approximately 5.0%. The company expects fiscal 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.55. The company expects total impairment, restructuring, and other charges for fiscal year 2017 to be approximately $150 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.14.

For fourth-quarter, the company expects net sales to be in the range of down approximately 6% to 5% versus the same period last year. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of a loss of $0.10 to break-even. The company expects restructuring charges for fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 to be approximately $20 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.44.

Shares of Deckers Brands were down more than 23% after hours.

