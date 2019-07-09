Debiopharm and BIOASTER join forces to expand research to combat infectious diseases

Lausanne, Switzerland and Lyon, France (ots) - Debiopharm(www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, and BIOASTER(www.bioaster.org), the French Technology Research Institute ininfectiology and microbiology, announced today having officialized abroad research agreement for the development of diagnostic andmanagement innovation for infectious diseases. This relationship willharness BIOASTER's scientific and technical expertise, includingtechnology platforms, to support Debiopharm's breakthrough researchprograms. Their development efforts are expected to accelerateprojects towards industrial product readiness.The initial planned project is aimed at exploring furtherdevelopments of FibroTrap (http://ots.ch/NUJWsx), an easy-to-usesample preparation method for the rapid diagnosis of hard to detectbacteria. Debiopharm's unique sample preparation technology hasalready demonstrated excellent sensitivity in the detection ofbacteria and yeasts in blood stream infections with the potential toshorten the turn-around-time between sample collection to resultsfrom 1-3 days, seen with standard blood culture methods to about 3hours, including pathogen identification."We are very enthusiastic and proud to work with Debiopharm toadvance innovation for patients. This collaboration will bringtogether complementary expertise of both parties for acceleratingthis innovation towards industrial product development in the fieldof Infectious diseases and Microbiology." Nathalie Garçon, CEO & CSOof BIOASTER"This agreement with BIOASTER was initiated in light of ourshared, patient-focused ambitions such as improving the speed ofquality bedside diagnosis and developing innovation solutions tofight anti-microbial resistance." Bertrand Ducrey, CEO, DebiopharmInternational S.A.About BIOASTERCreated in 2012, following the French initiative of TechnologicalResearch Institutes, BIOASTER is a non-for-profit foundationdeveloping a unique technological and innovative model to support thelatest challenges in microbiology. In particular, BIOASTER uses anddevelops high value technological innovations that acceleratedevelopment of medical solutions for populations and personalizedmedicine.The aim of BIOASTER is to bring together academic, industry andits capacities and specific knowledge to develop and execute highimpact collaborative projects requiring industry compatibleinnovative technologies.Key figures:- 4 fields of expertise: antimicrobials, diagnostics, microbiota,vaccines- 2,450 m2 of BSL2 & BSL3 laboratories in Lyon and Paris- 100+ employees, including 80% of scientific experts andrepresenting 17 nationalities- 57 collaborative projects, involving 27 private partners and 29public partners www.bioaster.orgAbout DebiopharmDebiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmetmedical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gapbetween disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach,we identify high-potential compounds and technologies forin-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy andthen select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners tomaximize patient access globally.Visit us www.debiopharm.com/Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNewsPressekontakt:Debiopharm ContactDawn Haughton - Communication Managerdawn.haughton@debiopharm.comTel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11BIOASTER ContactOlivier Charzat, - Head of Communications olivier.charzat@bioaster.orgTel: +33 (0)4 69 84 26 00Original-Content von: Debiopharm International SA, übermittelt durch news aktuell