Dean Foods Q4 Results Miss View, Outlook Disappoints; Shares Fall




16.02.17 14:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy producer Dean Foods Co. (DF) on Thursday reported a 78 percent increase in profit for the fourth quarter from last year as a decline in sales and volume was more than offset by lower costs.


However, both sales and adjusted earnings for the quarter missed analysts' expectations. The company also forecast earnings for the first quarter and fiscal 2017 below analysts' estimates. Shares of Dean Foods are losing more than 6 percent in pre-market activity.


Net income for the fourth quarter surged to $32.83 million or $0.36 per share from $18.48 million or $0.20 per share in the prior-year quarter.


Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.38 per share, compared to $0.36 per share in the prior year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


But, net sales for the quarter declined to $2.018 billion from last year's $2.022 billion. Wall Street expected revenues of $2.02 billion.


Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter decreased 6.9 percent from last year to $431.07 million.


Total volume across all products was 653 million gallons for the quarter, a 0.8 percent decline from the year-ago period.


Based on fluid milk sales data published by the USDA through December, fluid milk volume decreased 1.2 percent year-over-year in the quarter on an unadjusted basis. On this same basis, Dean Foods' share of U.S. fluid milk volumes increased by 10 basis points year-over-year.


Raw milk costs in the quarter increased roughly 6 percent from the third quarter of 2016, but decreased 2 percent from the same period last year.


Looking ahead for the first quarter, Dean Foods forecast adjusted earnings between $0.12 and $0.20 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $0.40 per share.


The company said that in the first quarter, it expects dairy commodity inflation of nearly 20 percent and a roughly 1 percent decline in total volume performance versus prior year.


For fiscal 2017, Dean Foods expects adjusted earnings of $1.35 to $1.55 per share. The Street estimates earnings of $1.57 per share for the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,80 $ 20,45 $ -1,65 $ -8,07% 16.02./15:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2423702032 A1W4DT 22,31 $ 15,69 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,365 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 19,128 € -0,69%  09:01
Düsseldorf 19,13 € -0,70%  08:10
Berlin 18,70 € -3,06%  15:11
Stuttgart 18,125 € -5,89%  15:35
NYSE 18,82 $ -7,97%  15:46
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bitte warten...